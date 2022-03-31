Man Shot in Owensboro Early Thursday Morning

A man was sent to the hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday after a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers responded to the area of Pardon Avenue and Texas Avenue around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday for a shooting.
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Officers at the scene immediately applied a tourniquet to the man's arm before he was taken to the hospital.
Police say the man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should call OPD at 270-687-8888 immediately. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.