Man shows up at the hospital in Evansville, says he was shot at multiple times

A man showed up at the hospital late Monday night in Evansville after telling police he had been shot at multiple times, according to an Evansville Police Department report.

EPD says officers were sent to the hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night to take a battery report.

Officers say they spoke with the victim, who told them he had driven to the hospital after being shot at multiple times in the area of S. Linwood Avenue and Cross Street.

The man told police that when it all happened, he was bleeding and wasn't sure if he had been hit by gunfire.

Police didn't say the man had any gunshot wounds, but that he did have cuts from broken glass.

Officers took the report, and EPD says a crime scene was located.