Man shows up to Evansville hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are searching for suspects in a shooting that happened Sunday night.
On Sunday night around 11:00 p.m., EPD says officers were sent to the area of Sunburst Boulevard and Van Bibber Avenue on a shots-fired run.
According to EPD, witnesses at the scene said they saw someone firing a gun from a vehicle.
We're told the man who was injured was shot in the arm, and that he's expected to survive his injuries.
No other details have been released on the investigation, which remains ongoing.