Man stabbed multiple times while walking down Fares Avenue in Evansville

An investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a man showed up at the emergency room with multiple stab wounds Tuesday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to take a report at the hospital just after midnight on Tuesday after a man showed up with multiple stab wounds.
Officers arrived at the hospital and talked to the man, who said that the stabbing happened while he was walking in the area of N. Fares Avenue and E. Columbia Street.
The man told police that a car pulled up next to him as he was walking down Fares. He said that two people wearing masks got out of the car and stabbed him multiple times before taking off.
According to EPD, the man said he was able to flag down a driver who took him to the hospital. Police spoke with the driver, who said they didn't know the man but agreed to take him to the hospital after he said he had been stabbed.
Crime Scene and detectives were called to the hospital to continue the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.