Man Taken Into Custody After Firing Shotgun at Daviess County Deputies, Sheriff's Office Says

Authorities in Daviess County, Indiana, say a man was taken into custody on Thursday morning after opening fire on deputies with a shotgun.
The incident began around 7:00 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who was requesting a welfare check on her father, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says the woman told dispatchers that her father is an 80-year-old cancer patient who is suffering from dementia, and that he had armed himself with a shotgun.
When deputies went to the man's home, which was located just south of Cannelburg, the sheriff's office says they found he had barricaded himself inside a detached garage.
The sheriff's office says that when deputies tried to talk to the man, he opened fire on them. When the deputies deployed a canister of tear gas as a deterrent, the sheriff's office says he fired his gun at them again.
After deputies continually tried to speak with the man, the sheriff's office says he drove his car through a closed garage door and crashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle, preventing him from leaving.
The man was taken into custody and transported to the Daviess Community Hospital by ambulance where he's being evaluated and treated.
The sheriff's office didn't report any deputy injuries as a result of the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.