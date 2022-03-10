Man Taken Into Custody After Firing Shotgun at Daviess County Deputies, Sheriff's Office Says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
MARCH 18...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 18.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 09 the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west
Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale
and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8
pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With
cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be
possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in
the teens during the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Man Taken Into Custody After Firing Shotgun at Daviess County Deputies, Sheriff's Office Says

  • Updated
  • 0
daviess-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

Authorities in Daviess County, Indiana, say a man was taken into custody on Thursday morning after opening fire on deputies with a shotgun.

The incident began around 7:00 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who was requesting a welfare check on her father, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the woman told dispatchers that her father is an 80-year-old cancer patient who is suffering from dementia, and that he had armed himself with a shotgun.

When deputies went to the man's home, which was located just south of Cannelburg, the sheriff's office says they found he had barricaded himself inside a detached garage.

The sheriff's office says that when deputies tried to talk to the man, he opened fire on them. When the deputies deployed a canister of tear gas as a deterrent, the sheriff's office says he fired his gun at them again.

After deputies continually tried to speak with the man, the sheriff's office says he drove his car through a closed garage door and crashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle, preventing him from leaving.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Daviess Community Hospital by ambulance where he's being evaluated and treated.

The sheriff's office didn't report any deputy injuries as a result of the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

