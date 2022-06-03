Man taken to hospital after reported tree trimming accident in Evansville

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a tree trimming accident in Evansville on Friday.
Crews were called to a home on Burdette Avenue off of Pollack Avenue on the city's southeast side around 1:00 p.m. Friday after a man was stuck in a lift after tree trimming accident.
Officials say the man was hit by a falling tree limb and knocked unconscious.
Multiple crews including the Evansville Fire Department, CenterPoint Energy, and AMR responded to the scene in an effort to safely retrieve the man from the lift, which was about 30 feet in the air.
CenterPoint Energy crews were able to cut power lines to allow EFD to safely access the 28-year-old who was man stuck in the lift.
EFD says the man was conscious and alert when he was taken for treatment by ambulance.