Man wanted for North Carolina murder arrested in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEVV) — A man wanted for murder in North Carolina is behind bars in Dubois County.
According to the press release, the Indiana State Police Jasper Post was contacted by the Asheville, North Carolina Police Department to help arrest a man wanted for homicide.
According to ISP, this happened on Saturday afternoon.
Multiple agencies helped the Indiana State Police find the vehicle that was driving on I-64 toward Dubois County.
ISP initiated a traffic stop on I-64 near the 66-mile marker.
ISP determined the driver, Arturo Martinez-Cordero, was the wanted man law enforcement was searching for.
Troopers say Martinez-Cordero was driving while intoxicated and in possession of cocaine.
He was booked into the Dubois County Jail on a warrant for 1st-degree murder from Asheville, North Carolina, possession of cocaine, and four counts of driving while intoxicated.
Martinez-Cordero is being held on no bond.