Man wanted in connection with shooting at local park arrested

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEVV) — A man wanted by police in connection to a car being hit with a bullet at Gregg Park is now in custody.
The Vincennes Police Department says they responded to an incident near Gregg Park involving a gun being fired and hitting a vehicle on April 10, 2023. According to VPD, they arrested Tyriq Lavelle Glenn for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
VPD says their investigation also determined that Daerin Bernard Pasley was also involved. He remained at large until Friday, when he was found in Lawrence County, Illinois.
Authorities say Pasley was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Indiana.