...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Man Wanted in Evansville Double-Homicide Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound: Police

  Updated
  • 0
Samuel Robb crash Corydon IN

According to police, 30-year-old Samuel Robb crashed his car while fleeing from authorities in Corydon, Indiana, and was a suspect in a double-homicide investigation out of Evansville (Indiana State Police photo)

The Indiana State Police has released new information on a double-homicide investigation that started in Evansville.

According to ISP, the Harrison County Coroner listed 30-year-old Samuel Robb's preliminary cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his manner of death as suicide.

The coroner's office also said that the final autopsy report is pending the results of toxicology testing, according to ISP.

Authorities previously confirmed that Robb was the suspect in a double-homicide investigation out of Evansville after he crashed his car in Corydon while fleeing from police.

Samuel A. Robb photo via Evansville Police Department

The victims, who were identified as a 68-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were found dead by authorities at a home on N. Saint Joseph Avenue.

ISP says that after Robb fled from authorities in Corydon and crashed, a firearm and other evidence was recovered from the scene.

No motive has been made clear in the double-shooting at this time.

