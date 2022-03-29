Man Wanted in Evansville Double-Homicide Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound: Police

The Indiana State Police has released new information on a double-homicide investigation that started in Evansville.
According to ISP, the Harrison County Coroner listed 30-year-old Samuel Robb's preliminary cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his manner of death as suicide.
The coroner's office also said that the final autopsy report is pending the results of toxicology testing, according to ISP.
Authorities previously confirmed that Robb was the suspect in a double-homicide investigation out of Evansville after he crashed his car in Corydon while fleeing from police.
The victims, who were identified as a 68-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were found dead by authorities at a home on N. Saint Joseph Avenue.
ISP says that after Robb fled from authorities in Corydon and crashed, a firearm and other evidence was recovered from the scene.
No motive has been made clear in the double-shooting at this time.