 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man Wanted in Evansville Double-Murder Identified After Fatal Crash in Corydon: ISP

  • Updated
  • 0
Man Wanted in Evansville Double-Murder Identified After Fatal Crash in Corydon: ISP

Indiana State Police photo

A suspect in a double homicide investigation that began in Evansville has been identified after a serious crash in Corydon, Indiana, according to state police.

Indiana State Police officials said the crash happened on SR 135 in Corydon around 5:30 a.m. on Friday after a Trooper spotted a car that matched the description put out by the Evansville Police Department.

According to ISP, authorities tried to stop the car but it sped off. In a matter of seconds, it crossed the center line and went off the road, where it ramped over a driveway and went airborne before striking a utility pole and coming to a stop upside down, according to ISP.

ISP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by EPD as 30-year-old Samuel Aaron Robb of Evansville.

Samuel A. Robb via Evansville Police Department

Samuel A. Robb photo via Evansville Police Department

"The investigation reveals that the driver was, in fact, the suspect wanted in connection with the two murders in Evansville on Thursday evening," a statement from ISP said.

ISP says Robb's autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Back in Evansville, the two homicide victims - a man and a woman - have not been identified, but EPD says more information will be released by the coroner's office following their autopsies. 

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Tags

Recommended for you