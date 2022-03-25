Man Wanted in Evansville Double-Murder Identified After Fatal Crash in Corydon: ISP

A suspect in a double homicide investigation that began in Evansville has been identified after a serious crash in Corydon, Indiana, according to state police.
Indiana State Police officials said the crash happened on SR 135 in Corydon around 5:30 a.m. on Friday after a Trooper spotted a car that matched the description put out by the Evansville Police Department.
According to ISP, authorities tried to stop the car but it sped off. In a matter of seconds, it crossed the center line and went off the road, where it ramped over a driveway and went airborne before striking a utility pole and coming to a stop upside down, according to ISP.
ISP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified by EPD as 30-year-old Samuel Aaron Robb of Evansville.
"The investigation reveals that the driver was, in fact, the suspect wanted in connection with the two murders in Evansville on Thursday evening," a statement from ISP said.
ISP says Robb's autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Back in Evansville, the two homicide victims - a man and a woman - have not been identified, but EPD says more information will be released by the coroner's office following their autopsies.
