Man Wanted on 10 Warrants Arrested, Ohio County Sheriff Says

Daris Cecil via Ohio County KY Sheriff

Daris Cecil (Ohio County Sheriff's Office)

A man wanted on multiple warrants out of several Kentucky counties was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says its deputies worked in conjunction with deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff's Office to arrest Daris Cecil early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Cecil had 10 outstanding warrants and was wanted on several charges in three different Kentucky counties.

The sheriff's office says those charges ranged from theft to eluding the police.

After being taken into custody on Wednesday Cecil was booked into the Ohio County Jail.

