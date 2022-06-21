 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Man who led deputies on pursuit in Warrick County still on the loose, sheriff's office says

Michael White, Warrick County Sheriff's Office

Michael White (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement agencies in Warrick County, Indiana, are still searching for an armed suspect following a pursuit that started around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff's Office say they're looking for 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler.

They say White has active warrants out of Warrick County for methamphetamine dealing charges, and that he led deputies on a pursuit Tuesday night after they tried to stop him.

The search for White was happening in the area of Log Creek Road near Clutter Road. That's near the Warrick County and Pike County line. Authorities asked Lynnville residents to lock their doors and stay inside until they send out an "all clear."

K9 units, helicopters, and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search but authorities said White eventually escaped on foot. For now, the search has been put on pause.

Anyone who spots White should contact the sheriff's office immediately.