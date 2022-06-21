Man who led deputies on pursuit in Warrick County still on the loose, sheriff's office says

Law enforcement agencies in Warrick County, Indiana, are still searching for an armed suspect following a pursuit that started around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff's Office say they're looking for 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler.
They say White has active warrants out of Warrick County for methamphetamine dealing charges, and that he led deputies on a pursuit Tuesday night after they tried to stop him.
The search for White was happening in the area of Log Creek Road near Clutter Road. That's near the Warrick County and Pike County line. Authorities asked Lynnville residents to lock their doors and stay inside until they send out an "all clear."
K9 units, helicopters, and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search but authorities said White eventually escaped on foot. For now, the search has been put on pause.
Anyone who spots White should contact the sheriff's office immediately.