Manhunt continues in Texas for escaped murderer who got out of restraints on prison bus and allegedly attacked driver

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown, and Cairo. .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 39.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&