Manhunt for Ohio Inmate continues into Wednesday night

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) -- During a press conference Wednesday evening Henderson Police Chief Sean Mckinney state the hunt for Ohio Inmate that escaped a Lima,OH Correctional facility will continue into the night.
The search for 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie has continued for hours, after two Ohio inmates that escaped the jail and soon wrecked a stolen car they were in following a traffic stop at 3:16am in Henderson, KY near Watson Ln.
One of the escapees, James Marion Lee, was caught and arrested. Lee was questioned by Henderson Police but Chief Mckinney said he was not helpful when asked about Gillespie's potential whereabouts. Lee is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail.
As for Gillespie, Law enforcement is continuing to focus on the Atkinson park area as they have a post with officers monitoring.
Officers say a shoe was found near Hayes boat ramp that is believed to be Gillespie's.
Officers say they are using that piece of evidence to find Gillespie's location.
“The general area is the north west side of Henderson. The reason we’re here is we we don’t have any other reason to believe that he has left this area," said Mckinney. "If we had any evidence that he has left this area then we wouldn’t be so concentrated."
During the press conference Mckinney said crews are searching both the Ohio River and the wooded area surrounding it.
Crews remain on high alert and are actively working throughout the night with help from K-9's, helicopters, drones and forward looking infrared.
Officials continue to ask people to stay inside of their homes, avoid the area near Atkinson park and be on the lookout for Gillespie.
Gillespie is a white male, 6’0, 200 pounds, balding with facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and pants.