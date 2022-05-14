Manhunt underway after suspect shoots Owensboro Police officer at gas station, steals cruiser

Multiple Tri-State law enforcement agencies are working together across Kentucky and Indiana to find a suspect they say shot an Owensboro Police Department officer Saturday night.
Law enforcement officials confirm to 44News that when police responded to reports of a burglary of at the Eagles gas station in Owensboro at the corner of Triplett and 18th streets, the suspect shot the officer and stole their cruiser.
OPD says the officer was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
We have a 44News crew on scene in Owensboro, where there is still heavy and active police presence at the gas station.
The suspect has been tracked to Spencer County, Indiana. Helicopters and blood hounds are searching for the shooter.
Police say the person seen below is the suspected gunman. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
OPD, Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Spencer County Sheriff's Office, Santa Claus Police Department and the Indiana State Police are among the police agencies assisting in the search for the suspect.
Anyone with information on the investigation should call OPD immediately at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.