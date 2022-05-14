 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Minor flooding is occurring at a couple of points on the Ohio River
through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 35.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&
breaking

Manhunt underway after suspect shoots Owensboro Police officer at gas station, steals cruiser

  • Updated
  • 0

Multiple Tri-State law enforcement agencies are working together across Kentucky and Indiana to find a suspect they say shot an Owensboro Police Department officer Saturday night.

Law enforcement officials confirm to 44News that when police responded to reports of a burglary of at the Eagles gas station in Owensboro at the corner of Triplett and 18th streets, the suspect shot the officer and stole their cruiser.

OPD says the officer was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

We have a 44News crew on scene in Owensboro, where there is still heavy and active police presence at the gas station.

The suspect has been tracked to Spencer County, Indiana. Helicopters and blood hounds are searching for the shooter.

Police say the person seen below is the suspected gunman. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

OPD May 14 officer involved shooting suspect

Suspect in Saturday night shooting of Owensboro Police Department officer (OPD photos)

OPD, Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Spencer County Sheriff's Office, Santa Claus Police Department and the Indiana State Police are among the police agencies assisting in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the investigation should call OPD immediately at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Recommended for you