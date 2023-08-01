 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

'Manufacturing Academy' aims to teach educators about factory work

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson

Several local manufacturing companies would like to teach area educators a thing or two about what they are looking for in prospective employees.

That's the idea behind an initiative called "Manufacturing Academy" in Henderson.

Approximately 70 local educators got the unique opportunity to tour different manufacturing facilities in the county.

It's a collaborative effort between Henderson County Schools, several established companies, and the Henderson Economic Development (HEC).

Teachers and school leaders learned the skills and experiences their students might need to launch a successful career in manufacturing.

Four companies offered administrators and educators an inside look at what types of skills are sought after by employers.

Audubon Metals, Gibbs Die Casting, International Paper, and Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group all participated.

According to the HEC,  approximately 4,600 people are employed in manufacturing in Henderson. Those workers earn an average salary of $68,593 per year. 

