'Manufacturing Academy' aims to teach educators about factory work

HENDERSON (WEVV) — Several local manufacturing companies would like to teach area educators a thing or two about what they are looking for in prospective employees.
That's the idea behind an initiative called "Manufacturing Academy" in Henderson.
Approximately 70 local educators got the unique opportunity to tour different manufacturing facilities in the county.
It's a collaborative effort between Henderson County Schools, several established companies, and the Henderson Economic Development (HEC).
Teachers and school leaders learned the skills and experiences their students might need to launch a successful career in manufacturing.
Four companies offered administrators and educators an inside look at what types of skills are sought after by employers.
Audubon Metals, Gibbs Die Casting, International Paper, and Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group all participated.
According to the HEC, approximately 4,600 people are employed in manufacturing in Henderson. Those workers earn an average salary of $68,593 per year.