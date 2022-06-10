Many residents participating in the Great Evansville Clean Up Friday

Many residents and workers throughout the city of Evansville turned up on Friday to help clean up the area.
Keep Evansville Beautiful held the "Great Evansville Clean Up" Friday morning.
For four hours, businesses including CenterPoint Energy saw workers walking the neighborhoods picking up litter.
Supplies for the Clean Up were given out at the main office on Main Street.
Keep Evansville Beautiful is a non-for-profit organization that has several programs throughout the city that focuses on litter, recycling, and beautification projects.
More information about Keep Evansville Beautiful can be found at keepevansvillebeautiful.org or call 812-425-4461.