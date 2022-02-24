Mardi Gras for Paws Kicks Off at Stockwell Inn

It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue Shelter is joining in on the big festivities of Mardi Gras, but with a twist.
Starting Thursday, February 24th thru March 1st, the organization is hosting Mardi Gras for Paws at Stockwell Inn.
The Inn will have Mardi Gras food favorites including crawfish, fried gator, oysters, Jambalaya, gumbo, and White Chocolate Bread Pudding for sale.
Beads are also available for $5 or $10.
Everyone is invited to stop by and get a bite to eat from 11a.m. to 3p.m.
Proceeds will go toward helping the shelter.