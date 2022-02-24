 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Mardi Gras For Paws Raises Funds for Animal Shelter

Mardi Gras For Paws
Marina Current

Every year, Stockwell Inn in Evansville cooks up cajun food from 12pm to 11pm, to support It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue Shelter. Owner of Stockwell Inn Audrey Christie say they started selling beads as a donation to raise money for It Takes A Village ten years ago. 

"Well, besides being fun, its a good way to donate to a great cause because their medical bills are atrocious every month and they do awesome work twenty-four seven they really do a great job." says Stockwell Inn owner Audrey Christie. 

Mardi Gras For Paws is an event that the whole community comes out to support Christie says this time of year she never has to worry about not having enough employees because they're always will to help. Christie says it also allows her to see old friends that only come out for the event. 

Stockwell Inn and It Takes A Village are selling beads for five dollars and ten dollars.

Mardi Gras For Paws is from February 24th through March 1st. 

