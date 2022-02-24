Every year Stockwell Inn in Evansville cooks up cajun food from 12pm to 11pm, to support It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue Shelter. Owner of Stockwell Inn Audrey Christie say they started selling beads as a donation to raise money for It Takes A Village ten years ago.
"Well, besides being fun, its a good way to donate to a great cause because their medical bills are atrocious every month and they do awesome work twenty-four seven they really do a great job." says Stockwell Inn owner Audrey Christie.
Mardi Gras For Paws is an event that the whole community comes out to support Christie says this time of year she never has to worry about not having enough employees because they're always will to help. Christie says it also allows her to see old friends that only come out for the event.
Stockwell Inn and It Takes A Village are selling beads for five dollars and ten dollars.
Mardi Gras For Paws is from February 24th till March 1st.