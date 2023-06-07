 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Market on Main is back for its 5th season

  • Updated
  • 0
Market on Main is back for it’s 5th season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Market on Main is back for its fifth year of Farmers Markets every Wednesday this summer.

44News spoke with Market Manager, Heidi Doss, on what they feature at the market, “Well we are farmers market first and foremost, but we’re also an artisans market. We’re the only midweek market in Downtown Evansville, here every Wednesday. We offer 25 vendors who bring their wares and produce to sell to everybody who comes to visit.”

Organizers are excited to offer new vendors and services to Evansville residents as Each of the vendors grows or produces their goods within a 100-mile radius of Vanderburgh County.

44News spoke to a local vendor with Stoll’s Greenhouse, Katelynn Kemp, on what they sell at the market, “We have fresh produce. We’re Stoll’s Greenhouse, we’re from Montgomery Indiana, we have lots of fresh vegetables, baking, and all the home goods.”

The Market accepts SNAP benefits, WIC Vouchers, and Senior Vouchers to benefit the community as much as they can.

They are also accepting volunteers as they are essential to the market’s success.

44News spoke with volunteer, Will Nurrenbern, on why this event is important to the community, “I think it’s firstly important to help stimulate the local economy, but also to help show that the community cares for the hard work and passion that goes into the products and different crafts that these vendors put out.”

Their season is every Wednesday from 9 A.M.- 1 P.M. It starts today all the way through September, and their hope is that you join them.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you