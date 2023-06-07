Market on Main is back for its 5th season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Market on Main is back for its fifth year of Farmers Markets every Wednesday this summer.
44News spoke with Market Manager, Heidi Doss, on what they feature at the market, “Well we are farmers market first and foremost, but we’re also an artisans market. We’re the only midweek market in Downtown Evansville, here every Wednesday. We offer 25 vendors who bring their wares and produce to sell to everybody who comes to visit.”
Organizers are excited to offer new vendors and services to Evansville residents as Each of the vendors grows or produces their goods within a 100-mile radius of Vanderburgh County.
44News spoke to a local vendor with Stoll’s Greenhouse, Katelynn Kemp, on what they sell at the market, “We have fresh produce. We’re Stoll’s Greenhouse, we’re from Montgomery Indiana, we have lots of fresh vegetables, baking, and all the home goods.”
The Market accepts SNAP benefits, WIC Vouchers, and Senior Vouchers to benefit the community as much as they can.
They are also accepting volunteers as they are essential to the market’s success.
44News spoke with volunteer, Will Nurrenbern, on why this event is important to the community, “I think it’s firstly important to help stimulate the local economy, but also to help show that the community cares for the hard work and passion that goes into the products and different crafts that these vendors put out.”
Their season is every Wednesday from 9 A.M.- 1 P.M. It starts today all the way through September, and their hope is that you join them.