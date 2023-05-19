Market on Main returns to Downtown Henderson this weekend

A popular and growing event is making its way back to Downtown Henderson this weekend.
Market on Main is set to take place Saturday, May 20th between Washington and First Streets.
Vendor booths and food trucks will be open starting at 10 A.M.
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says those who come out can buy jewelry, pet accessories, house plants, and sweet treats.
Representatives from Field & Main will be handing out free bags to the first 200 guests.
"We're so happy with how this event continues to grow," says Lindsay Locasto, Henderson Chamber of Commerce President. "We love seeing familiar vendors who come back year after year, plus lots of new faces and goods each time we host."
We're told Henderosn Brewing Co. and Boucherie Winery will also be providing an adult beverage garden attached to the event.
Organizers say all vehicles will need to be moved from Main Street between First and Washington Streets by 6 A.M. Saturday, May 20th.