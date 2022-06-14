Mary Lou Eggleston arrested after escaping Daviess County custody last week

An Owensboro woman who has been on the run for the last few days from authorities following an escape has been arrested.
Daviess County Detention Center announced on Facebook that Mary Lou Eggleston was located and arrested after a four-day search for her.
Owensboro Police arrived late Monday night to a suspicious person call at a motel along New Hartford Road. When officers arrived, they spotted Eggleston and arrested her. Officers also arrested Jayvon Fountain and arrested him for helping Eggleston while she remained on the run.
Eggleston faces 2nd-Degree Escape and Theft of Identity while Fountain faces Hindering Apprehension and Theft of Identity.
On June 9th, Eggleston escaped custody while receiving medical treatment at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She stole a Detention truck, which was later recovered that night.