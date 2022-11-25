Masonville Fire Department called to house fire Thanksgiving Day

The Masonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Daviess County on Thanksgiving Day.
Fire officials say the fire happened in the area of Creekview Court where heavy fire was coming from the garage at the front of the home.
We're told the fire spread to the attic causing more damage.
We're told units made an aggressive interior attack knocking the fire down very quickly.
Firefighters pulled the ceiling down from the second floor to extinguish the blaze.
Crews were on scene for over an hour and a half.
No injuries were reported, but the cause is still under investigation.