Masonville Fire Department responds to truck flipped upside down on median

Marisa Patwa

The Masonville Fire Department responded to a car accident early Saturday morning.

The firefighters were dispatched to I-165 just before 5:30 a.m., for a Dodge pick up truck that was flipped upside down in the median.

When they arrived, the driver was already outside of the vehicle and uninjured. 

Fire fighters ended up removing a piece of the guardrail so it would not interfere with oncoming traffic.
 
Also on scene were the Daviess County Fire Dept, AMR, EMS and the Daviess County Sheriff Department.

