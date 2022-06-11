Masonville Fire Department responds to truck flipped upside down on median

The Masonville Fire Department responded to a car accident early Saturday morning.
The firefighters were dispatched to I-165 just before 5:30 a.m., for a Dodge pick up truck that was flipped upside down in the median.
When they arrived, the driver was already outside of the vehicle and uninjured.
Fire fighters ended up removing a piece of the guardrail so it would not interfere with oncoming traffic.
Also on scene were the Daviess County Fire Dept, AMR, EMS and the Daviess County Sheriff Department.