Mass grave discovered in Barnsley

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A mass grave of african-american victims of the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu epidemic has been uncovered in the the Barnsley Cemetery, believed to once have been called the "Earlington Colored Cemetery."
About 100 years ago, it’s believed that the Spanish Flu took so many lives in the small towns of Barnsley and Earlington, that its citizens were forced to build a mass grave. They created two mass graves, racially segregating white and african-american victims.
According to Theresa Ray, chairman of the Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board, so many were killed that the deceased had to be collected in carts every night and taken to be buried.
Ray told 44News ”they would bury the bodies in a row, cover them with lime, cover them with dirt, and then the next night, they would repeat the process, because the people were dying so fast."
The cemetery’s neighbors were shocked by the discovery. Clint Combs, a life-long Barnsley resident, said ”it’s pretty astounding really. I would’ve never thought of a mass grave being here of all places.”
The discovery of the burial site came using a process called witching. Two metal rods are held loosely over the ground, and if they rotate and cross each other, its said that means the ground has been disturbed. Radar imaging was then used to confirm the site of the grave and its dimensions: nearly 20' long, 13' wide, and 6' deep.
”I grew up here and camped up back here as kids," Combs said, "but we never once thought of anything about a mass grave. We never knew of anything about that. I don’t recall ever hearing anything about Spanish Flu growing up.”
Ray said this new development could lead to identifying some of those in the mass grave using historical death certificates. ”We were thrilled when we found it, because now we can recognize them and honor them like we did with the mass grave in Earlington.”
The first step towards memorializing the mass grave will happen on Friday, when ceremonial stones will be placed to mark the burial site.