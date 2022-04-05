Massive Blaze Destroys Two Buildings

Multiple fire departments battled a massive blaze in Knox County, Tuesday night.
The fire burned for more than an hour. Initial reports from the scene said at least two buildings were destroyed near the corner of 1st Street and Albert Street in Edwadsport, IN.
According to a 44news crew at the scene around 10:30 p.m., there were no active flames at that time.
However multiple departments were still on scene managing hot spots.
This is a developing story. 44News will update this article as more information becomes available.