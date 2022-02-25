Massive Fire Breaks Out in White County's Crossville, Illinois

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a massive fire in White County, Illinois on Thursday night.
The fire broke out on Thursday night in the village of Crossville, at the old Rawlinson store on Main Street.
We're told the fire was the biggest the village has seen in nearly 33 years. Reports indicate as many as a dozen different fire departments from within White County and surrounding areas were on the scene of the blaze.
At this time, we haven't heard reports of any injuries from the large fire. A cause has yet to be determined as well.
You can see photos of the fire that were shared with 44News by WROY WRUL in the slideshow below.