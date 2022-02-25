Massive Fire Breaks Out in White County's Crossville, Illinois

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 41.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 41.8 feet Thursday evening,
hold fairly steady through early Saturday morning, then fall
but remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Massive Fire Breaks Out in White County's Crossville, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Large fire breaks out in White County's Crossville, Illinois, via WROY WRUL

Large fire breaks out in White County's Crossville, Illinois, on Thursday, Feb. 24 (WROY WRUL photo)

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a massive fire in White County, Illinois on Thursday night.

The fire broke out on Thursday night in the village of Crossville, at the old Rawlinson store on Main Street.

We're told the fire was the biggest the village has seen in nearly 33 years. Reports indicate as many as a dozen different fire departments from within White County and surrounding areas were on the scene of the blaze.

At this time, we haven't heard reports of any injuries from the large fire. A cause has yet to be determined as well.

You can see photos of the fire that were shared with 44News by WROY WRUL in the slideshow below.

Photos of large Feb. 25 fire in Crossville, Illinois, via WROY WURL

1 of 9

Tags

Recommended for you