Massive job fair happening on June 7 in Madisonville

Ballard Convention Center Madisonville

A large job fair is being planned in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, June 7, Hopkins County Job Expo will host its "Supersized Job Fair" from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.

Organizers say a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are available at all experience levels.

During the event, more than 40 employers will be on-site hiring for more than 1,300 positions. There will be 18 second chance employers in attendance, and multiple employers will also be offering interviews.

Job Seekers can pre-register to get quicker access into the event and get updates on changes and additions of employers. Organizers say the first ten job seekers to pre-register online will receive a $20 gift card at the job fair (attendance required to claim).

Tips for Job Fair Success:

  • Pre-register for the job fair
  • Understand what employers are looking for
  • Research prospective employees
  • Prepare multiple copies of your resume
  • Have your elevator pitch ready
  • Prepare appropriate attire
  • Create a "professional" email address if you don't already have one.
  • Update your voicemail making sure the message is professional and there is room for messages to come through.
  • Adults only, try not to bring kids as you talk to employers.
  • Talk to every employer and discover opportunities

The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.

Supersized Job Fair June 7 2022