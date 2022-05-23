Massive job fair happening on June 7 in Madisonville

A large job fair is being planned in Hopkins County, Kentucky.
On Tuesday, June 7, Hopkins County Job Expo will host its "Supersized Job Fair" from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
Organizers say a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are available at all experience levels.
During the event, more than 40 employers will be on-site hiring for more than 1,300 positions. There will be 18 second chance employers in attendance, and multiple employers will also be offering interviews.
Job Seekers can pre-register to get quicker access into the event and get updates on changes and additions of employers. Organizers say the first ten job seekers to pre-register online will receive a $20 gift card at the job fair (attendance required to claim).
Tips for Job Fair Success:
- Pre-register for the job fair
- Understand what employers are looking for
- Research prospective employees
- Prepare multiple copies of your resume
- Have your elevator pitch ready
- Prepare appropriate attire
- Create a "professional" email address if you don't already have one.
- Update your voicemail making sure the message is professional and there is room for messages to come through.
- Adults only, try not to bring kids as you talk to employers.
- Talk to every employer and discover opportunities
The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.