Master Gardeners host “Art in the Garden and More”

Hundreds of people spent their Sunday in the garden.
It’s an annual event held by the Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners Association.
The free event allows the community to enjoy their Display Garden while listening to music, eating food, and shopping local art.
It’s a 1.4 acre garden on Evansville’s east side giving people the opportunity to enjoy the sights and the smells of SWIMGA’s crown jewel.
The event is a chance for the Master Gardeners to share their spring blooms and let fellow green-thumbs get some floral inspiration.
The event had music by local singer-songwriters The Honey Vines, a couple of food trucks, and over 20 vendors.
The Master Gardener Association has hundreds of members and trained volunteers who participate in a wide variety of community gardening projects and education.
“Every month out here on the second Saturday at 9 am, we have an education topic which is free to the public,” says SWIMGA President Kathy Kellems.
The group shares their passion for planting by allowing people to learn from their gardeners directly.
Maintaining around 30 gardens throughout 3 counties, the association has been in existence for 34 years with 300 members and counting.
They are always looking to add new faces and ask anyone who might be interested to reach out to them on their website or their Facebook page.