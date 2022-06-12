 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees or higher
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst of the heat wave will occur
Monday when widespread heat index values up to 110 degrees or
higher will occur. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110 on
Tuesday and 95 to 105 on Wednesday. There will be little relief
from the heat at night, with low temperatures forecast to stay
in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The effects of heat
stress can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive
days..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Master Gardeners host “Art in the Garden and More”

Marisa Patwa

Hundreds of people spent their Sunday in the garden.

It’s an annual event held by the Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners Association.

The free event allows the community to enjoy their Display Garden while listening to music, eating food, and shopping local art.

It’s a 1.4 acre garden on Evansville’s east side giving people the opportunity to enjoy the sights and the smells of SWIMGA’s crown jewel.

The event is a chance for the Master Gardeners to share their spring blooms and let fellow green-thumbs get some floral inspiration.

The event had music by local singer-songwriters The Honey Vines, a couple of food trucks, and over 20 vendors.

The Master Gardener Association has hundreds of members and trained volunteers who participate in a wide variety of community gardening projects and education.

“Every month out here on the second Saturday at 9 am, we have an education topic which is free to the public,” says SWIMGA President Kathy Kellems.

The group shares their passion for planting by allowing people to learn from their gardeners directly. 

Maintaining around 30 gardens throughout 3 counties, the association has been in existence for 34 years with 300 members and counting.

They are always looking to add new faces and ask anyone who might be interested to reach out to them on their website or their Facebook page.

