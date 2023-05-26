Mateo Rodriguez sentenced for murder conviction in the death of Evansville woman in 2022

An Evansville man learned his fate during sentencing in Vanderburgh Circuit Court following a murder conviction.
Mateo Rodriguez was sentenced to 55 years for murder and 10 years for leaving the scene of a accident causing death for his role the death of Megan Schaefer in 2022. Both sentences will run concurrent in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
The sentencing follows the trial earlier in May, where Rodriguez was found guilty of murder, robbery, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and auto theft.
In April of 2022, according to EPD, Rodriguez was in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at the corner of Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue when a car pulled up. While the drive was in the gas station, Rodriguez jumped into the car and began to steal it. When he was backing up to leave the gas station, he ran into the back of Schafer's car. She got out of the car and that was when Rodriguez struck her with the car, killing her.
He left the scene of the accident and was found by Evansville Police, where he was arrested.