Mater Dei Freshman and Sophomores return back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mater Dei High School had its first day back to school Wednesday for Freshman and Sophomores, with a little help from Seniors and Juniors showing them around.
44News spoke with Senior, Mallory Kempf, on her thoughts on her last first day.
“It’s definitely bittersweet because I remember just yesterday it felt like I was a freshman walking around the halls, getting lost and all that. And now that I’m here helping out the other freshmen and sophomores, it’s definitely weird because it’s my last first day. Last chance to do everything, so I’d say it’s a big range of emotions," Kempf says.
Students were preparing for new classes, and teachers were preparing for new students.
Lots of emotions were in the air, excitement of seeing some old friends, and some nervousness over what to expect.
James Bohleber spoke with 44News on his advice for incoming students.
“Take your work seriously. Get things done on time. Focus on academics, but also make sure that you’re taking time for extracurriculars," Bohleber says. "Spend time with friends. Make a good balance in your life and make the most of your year.”
There are also lots of possibilities for the start of school, like joining a new club or sports team, making new friends, and we can’t forget focusing on your studies.
Constructed in 1949 , their vision is dedicated to challenging young people to reach their full potential and empowering them for leadership roles in the Church, community, and world.
Mater Dei High School President, Deacon Dan Niemeier, talked with 44News about the school's overall mission. “We really focus on educating the whole student. We exist here to provide a safe, disciplined, caring, learning environment," he says.
The school wants to focus on academic growth this year by increasing knowledge and critical thinking skills in their students.
It’s a time for discovery and a fresh new start. Also, goodluck in the new school year everyone.