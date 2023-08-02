Mater Dei Freshman and Sophomores return back to school

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mater Dei Freshman and Sophomores return back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mater Dei High School had its first day back to school Wednesday for Freshman and Sophomores, with a little help from Seniors and Juniors showing them around.

44News spoke with Senior, Mallory Kempf, on her thoughts on her last first day.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I remember just yesterday it felt like I was a freshman walking around the halls, getting lost and all that. And now that I’m here helping out the other freshmen and sophomores, it’s definitely weird because it’s my last first day. Last chance to do everything, so I’d say it’s a big range of emotions," Kempf says.

Students were preparing for new classes, and teachers were preparing for new students.

Lots of emotions were in the air, excitement of seeing some old friends, and some nervousness over what to expect.

James Bohleber spoke with 44News on his advice for incoming students.

“Take your work seriously. Get things done on time. Focus on academics, but also make sure that you’re taking time for extracurriculars," Bohleber says. "Spend time with friends. Make a good balance in your life and make the most of your year.”

There are also lots of possibilities for the start of school, like joining a new club or sports team, making new friends, and we can’t forget focusing on your studies.

Constructed in 1949 , their vision is dedicated to challenging young people to reach their full potential and empowering them for leadership roles in the Church, community, and world. 

Mater Dei High School President, Deacon Dan Niemeier, talked with 44News about the school's overall mission. “We really focus on educating the whole student. We exist here to provide a safe, disciplined, caring, learning environment," he says.

The school wants to focus on academic growth this year by increasing knowledge and critical thinking skills in their students.

It’s a time for discovery and a fresh new start. Also, goodluck in the new school year everyone.

