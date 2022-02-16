Mater Dei High School Names New President

Mater Dei High School in Evansville, Indiana, has named a new president.
Dan Niemeier was named as the high school's new president.
Niemeier is a 1980 graduate of Mater Dei, has an extensive management background, and has been very involved in the Mater Dei and Evansville-area Catholic and charitable communities.
Officials with the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools district say Niemeier joins Mater Dei from Resurrection Parish in Evansville, where he has served as Director of Operations. His role focused on supporting the pastor and school principal in managing the spiritual, physical, financial and personnel resources of the parish.
Dr. Daryl Hagan, Superintendent of Catholic Schools said, “Dan’s support for Mater Dei and the Evansville diocese, coupled with his work history, make him the ideal candidate to lead this school to new heights. Dan is a man of faith and will continue to ensure that Mater Dei students are centered in the Person of Jesus Christ.”
Niemeier said, “I am blessed and honored to serve as the next President of Mater Dei High School. I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, parents, parishes and supporters to build on our Catholic tradition of developing faith-filled and talented members of our community and beyond.”
In the announcement made Wednesday, school officials said Niemeier would assume the as president of Mater Dei role on April 4.