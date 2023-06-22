Matthew 25 is in need of volunteers for food delivery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Every second and fourth Thursday of the month, Matthew 25 AIDS services will be out delivering food from 8 A.M. - 11 A.M. and they are in need of some volunteers.
Although they are originally based out of Henderson, the organization delivered food to their clients in Evansville this morning, but with a very low amount of volunteers.
44News spoke with Development Manager, Rachel Trout, on if they are expanding food deliveries to outside of Evansville, “We do just only deliver to Evansville, and that number is increasing every month. We actually have a lot of clients who are still needing those services, but we can’t currently provide them due to our staffing and the need for volunteers.”
Since 1996, their main mission is to support, educate, and treat those infected with and affected by HIV and AIDS. They want to help in any way they can to fight the continuing spread of HIV.
44News spoke with Coordinator, Nicole Carlisle, on helping those who do not suffer from HIV or AIDS “Anytime anyone approaches us for help regardless of whether we can help them or not. That they actually do have the resources, that way they can actually feel like we do care about them. If they’re not a client of ours, you know they can also still get the resources and the things that they need.”
Not only are they giving back to the community through food deliveries, the organization also runs as an HIV and AIDS clinic. They help with not only HIV and AIDS care, primary medical care, medical case management services, transportation, and support groups for their clients.
If you would like to help out, you can do so by visiting their website.