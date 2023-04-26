Matthew Winegar receives Posey County Teacher of the Year Award

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEVV)--A business teacher at North Posey Junior High School receives a prestigious award.
Matthew Winegar was honored as Posey County Teacher of the Year Tuusday.
The award was presented at the 2023 Posey County State of the Schools event.
Officials say the annual award is given to an outstanding classroom teacher or administrator who is a dedicated and skilled leader, inspires students, demonstrates leadership, and has respect from many.
Winegar is a 2001 graduate of North Posey and served ten years in the Navy before returning to Indiana to raise his three kids.
We're told Winegar earned a master's degree in business administration and worked in healthcare management for ten years before leaving the industry to pursue teaching.
"This award means so much to me," says Matthew Winegar. "While serving in the Navy I was awarded ten medals and this award means just as much as to me as any of those."
Outside the classroom, Winegar coaches Junior High Football, Junior High Track and Field, and the High School Speech Team. He is also a member of the STEM Committee and leads several of the projects.