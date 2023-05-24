May: the month for manhunts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With an escaped inmate on the run in the Tri-State, the events of May 2022 come to mind, when the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate Casey White came to Evansville.
The big break in that 11-day manhunt came when the manager of the Weinbach Car Wash tipped police off to a recent customer of his. "I noticed the truck had Tennessee license plates on it," James Stinson, manager of the Weinbach Car Wash, told 44News, "and thought "oh my god this could be them from Alabama.""
Stinson spotted the Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White in May 2022 on the car wash's security camera. Stinson called police to alert them of what he saw and the search for the two went into overdrive.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson told 44News ”once we discovered that the vehicle we were looking for might be in town, we were quite shocked to think that that vehicle would still be in town. We expected that to be long gone from the time we had received the tip.”
A little over seven hours after that call was made and more than a week on the run, the two were captured fleeing the 41 Motel in a pursuit thatvended with a crash near Burch Road.
”Pursuit ensued and the vehicle was disabled," Sheriff Robinson said. "Unfortunately, Ms. White shot herself, but Casey White was taken into custody."
Deputies say Vicky White shot herself as she was driving the car during the pursuit. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Casey White was taken into custody and transferred back to an Alabama prison.