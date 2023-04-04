Mayor Winnecke delivers final State of the City Address on Tuesday

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke delivered his State of the City address for the final time today at the Evansville Rotary Club luncheon.
He spoke on a wide variety of topics, including everything the city has gone through in the last twelve months, to where we are headed in the next twelve months.
He started out by reflecting on last year. He praised Evansville Police Department's response to the Walmart shooting.
He praised Evansville Fire Department and multiple other first responders for their work in responding to multiple large fires and a home explosion.
Then he jumped into what the next year would bring to the city, including infrastructure improvements such as the Lloyd Expressway's LLoyd4U project, a pedestrian bridge over Highway 41 and Washington Avenue, and a new EWSU water treatment plant, among others.
He talked about the city's plans to update parks and create new ones including the proposed pickleball courts in Wesselman Park, and the Walnut St. projects, and much more.
Mayor Winnecke had high praise for the city and how both workers and residents came together when it mattered most.
44News spoke to Mayor Winnecke, who said "the last year has told me that we have a very resilient community, a community that will come together to support friends and neighbors, when disaster strikes, whether it be when a house explodes or a Walmart shooting, or two of the largest fires in the city's history, people come together to help each other, that has always been one of Evansville's greatest strengths."
He went on to offer advice for the next mayor of Evansville, stating "my advice to my successor is to enjoy the job, enjoy each day. You will face difficult times and difficult decisions, but there are always more good things than difficult things. Rely on the thousands of people that say, 'if there's anything i can do for you let me know' let them know."
Mayor Winnecke has just over 270 days left in office as Mayor of Evansville.
You can watch his entire State of the City address, by clicking here