Mayor Winnecke proclaims May as Foster Care Month

In an effort to raise awareness for Foster parents around the Tri-state, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed Monday that the month of May is now Foster Care Awareness month for the city of Evansville.
"Its extremely important most people might not be aware we have anywhere from 900 to 1,100 children in foster care in our area," said Executive Director of Borrowed Hearts Foundation Billye Beckham. "We only have around 150 fostering families so raising awareness to the needs around foster care is extremely important and vital to the strength of the community."
According to the United States Children's Bureau, over 407,000 children and youth remain in foster care around the country.
Officials say that the event is just the beginning in the effort to raise awareness on child welfare.