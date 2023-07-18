McCollough Library closing for renovation and upgrades

An Evansville library will close for less than a year for upgrades and renovations.
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announced starting Tuesday, August 1st, EVPL McCollough will close for renovations and updates, as part of the Master Facilities Plan.
Library will be closed until anticipated reopening date of mid-2024.
A temporary location with most library services will open inside Washington Square Mall. Some of the parts of McCollough Library that will see an upgrade includes:
- Children's Area, including the addition of an Activity Room
- The Meeting Room will be moved and upgraded
- A Sensory Room
- Four new Study Rooms
The price for the total project is $4 million. McCollough Library opened in 1965 with renovation work in 1996 and 2006. It is named after Ethel McCollough, Evansville's first professional librarian.