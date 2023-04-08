 Skip to main content
McCutchanville Fire Department on types of fire extinguishers

McCutchanville, Ind. (WEVV)—The McCutchanville Fire Department is educating the public about the importance of having a fire extinguisher in your home and which type you should use.

MFD says there are several fire extinguishers, and the most common type found in homes is the ABC extinguisher, which is a multi-purpose dry chemical extinguisher. MFD says the ABC extinguisher can put out paper, fabric, lumber, oil, and electrical fries. 

MFD says it is good to always have an extinguisher in your home. 

The McCutchanville Fire Department shared a post with the types of extinguishers that you see below.

Types of fire extinguishers