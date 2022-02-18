McCutchanville Fire Department to Hold Jeremy Tighe Memorial Chili Fundraiser Saturday

The McCutchanville Fire Department and the Jeremy Tighe Board will be hosting a memorial Chili Fundraiser.
On Saturday, February 19th, the fire department will be serving chili to the community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9219 Petersburg Road.
The Chili Fundraiser is in honor of fallen firefighter, Jeremy Tighe.
According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Tighe started with the McCutchanville Fire Department in 2010.
McCutchanville Fire Department Captain Crystal Elliott tells 44News, “He joined the department at a young age, so it was something near and dear to his heart.”
He was an Indiana state-certified Firefighter, state-certified First Responder, state-certified EMT, and member of the Indiana Volunteer Firemen's Association.
According to the NFFF, 18-year-old Tighe made his last run in the fire service with the McCutchanville Fire Department on February 22, 2012.
Organizers will be selling chili for $20 per gallon and $10 per half gallon.
They will also be selling challenge coins for $20 and T-Shirts for $20.
“We’ve helped several different firefighters that have been diagnosed with cancer, firefighters that have lost their home to a fire, firefighters that have been in car accidents and needed just a little extra to help them get by during their time of need,” says Captain Elliott.