McCutchanville home struck by lightning

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
202 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

McCutchanville home struck by lightning

  • Updated
The lighting strike as captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Just before noon on Sunday, residents of a McCutchanville neighborhood saw a bright flash, heard an explosion, and saw shingles land in their yards.

"A major boom!” is how Brian Perkins, next-door neighbor to the house struck by lightning, described the event.

The lightning strike brought McCutchanville and Scott Township fire trucks less than six minutes after the first 911 calls. Minutes after the strike, visible flames could be seen through the hole in the roof.

”[My wife and I] walked outside, and you could smell something burning," Perkins said. They then saw the smoldering hole in the roof. ”My wife is an R.N., so the first thing she’s thinking: do I need to help somebody?”

Luckily, the family, one of whom is an Evansville Fire Department firefighter, was not home at the time.

According to fire officials, house fires caused by lightning strikes carry additional concerns. Cheaper, more easily installable, flexible yellow gas lines are used in many homes in place of iron gas pipes, but they are vulnerable to lightning strikes.

Scott Township Fire and EMS Division Chief Patrick Fisher told 44News ”whenever they are in contact with energy from lightning, they develop pinholes and can cause smaller fires or small gas leaks.”

The family says they plan to stay with local family and friends, and that the damage likely means their entire roof will have to be replaced.