McCutchanville home struck by lightning

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Just before noon on Sunday, residents of a McCutchanville neighborhood saw a bright flash, heard an explosion, and saw shingles land in their yards.
"A major boom!” is how Brian Perkins, next-door neighbor to the house struck by lightning, described the event.
The lightning strike brought McCutchanville and Scott Township fire trucks less than six minutes after the first 911 calls. Minutes after the strike, visible flames could be seen through the hole in the roof.
”[My wife and I] walked outside, and you could smell something burning," Perkins said. They then saw the smoldering hole in the roof. ”My wife is an R.N., so the first thing she’s thinking: do I need to help somebody?”
Luckily, the family, one of whom is an Evansville Fire Department firefighter, was not home at the time.
According to fire officials, house fires caused by lightning strikes carry additional concerns. Cheaper, more easily installable, flexible yellow gas lines are used in many homes in place of iron gas pipes, but they are vulnerable to lightning strikes.
Scott Township Fire and EMS Division Chief Patrick Fisher told 44News ”whenever they are in contact with energy from lightning, they develop pinholes and can cause smaller fires or small gas leaks.”
The family says they plan to stay with local family and friends, and that the damage likely means their entire roof will have to be replaced.