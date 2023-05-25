McDonald’s Restaurants celebrating military service members with free breakfast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--It's a chance to honor our military heroes.
Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Memorial Day by offering free breakfast to military service members on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Officials say retired or active-duty military service members can enjoy a free breakfast combo of choice from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The offer is valid at any participating area McDonald’s restaurants in Evansville, Henderson, Owensboro, Jasper, and more.
Local owners say Memorial Day is a time to celebrate and remember the sacrifices made by the great men and women in our military, and they hope local heroes know how much they appreciate all they’ve done for each and every one in the community.
Some of the locations participating include:
