McLean Co. Man Faces Arraignment for Attempted Murder and 7 Other Charges

An arraignment was held Tuesday for a McLean County man accused of attempted murder.
Conrad was arrested on Sunday after a three-day search by the McLean County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.
“When The trooper went to go to try to source the other side of the complaint, from Mr. Conrad, he was not able to be found. In this instance, it kind of gave the appearance or the allusion, that perhaps, he was trying to elude or flee from law enforcement or even the area," said Corey King of the Kentucky State Police.
On Thursday, Conrad was charged eight times after a domestic incident with a female. The charges include two counts of attempted murder, for allegedly attempting to impede the breathing of the victim and for firing a handgun at the victim.
Conrad also faces:
- One count of second degree assault
- Two counts of first degree strangulation
- One count of second degree terroristic threatening
- One count of first degree unlawful imprisonment
- One count of second degree wanton endangerment
And after a weekend of searching for Conrad, he was found.
“It seemed that he made a statement to a third party that he was interested in turning himself in, and at that point, that’s when he contacted local authorities, and he turned himself in," said King.
44News caught up with Conrad’s lawyer after Tuesday's arraignment, and he wanted to remind people his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“It’s easy for somebody to say that somebody did something, and there has not been an opportunity for any of the evidence to be tested, so people should keep an open mind," said Evan Taylor.
At Tuesday's arraignment, Conrad’s lawyer asked that the $500,000 cash bond be reviewed so that Conrad could be released from custody.
Conrad's next court appearance is set for next week.