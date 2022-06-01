 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McLean Co. Sheriff's Office will use $13K seized in drug investigation for equipment and training

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

Law enforcement officials in McLean County, Kentucky, say a large sum of money that was seized during a drug investigation will now be put to good use.

McLean County Sherriff Ken Frizzell said Wednesday that he picked up a check for $13,123.57 from the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Frizzell, the $13,000 check is the McLean County Sheriff's Office's split of funds seized from a methamphetamine dealer in Ohio County during a 2020 investigation.

Frizzell says the dealer was supplying meth to other dealers in McLean County, and that MCSO played a pivotal role in the investigation and arrest.

Sheriff Frizzell says the $13,000 will be used for new equipment and training at the sheriff's office to aid in its continued effort to combat drug trafficking.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you