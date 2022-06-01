McLean Co. Sheriff's Office will use $13K seized in drug investigation for equipment and training

Law enforcement officials in McLean County, Kentucky, say a large sum of money that was seized during a drug investigation will now be put to good use.
McLean County Sherriff Ken Frizzell said Wednesday that he picked up a check for $13,123.57 from the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff Frizzell, the $13,000 check is the McLean County Sheriff's Office's split of funds seized from a methamphetamine dealer in Ohio County during a 2020 investigation.
Frizzell says the dealer was supplying meth to other dealers in McLean County, and that MCSO played a pivotal role in the investigation and arrest.
Sheriff Frizzell says the $13,000 will be used for new equipment and training at the sheriff's office to aid in its continued effort to combat drug trafficking.