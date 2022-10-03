McLean County issues burn ban

A burn ban is now in place in McLean County, Kentucky.
The county judge executive issued the burn ban October 3.
All outdoor, open burning is banned until further notice.
Law enforcement officers will be enforcing the ban.
A burn ban is now in place in McLean County, Kentucky.
The county judge executive issued the burn ban October 3.
All outdoor, open burning is banned until further notice.
Law enforcement officers will be enforcing the ban.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device