Media members get a preview ahead of the Tri-State's biggest Golf event

  Updated
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Tommy Mason

The countdown is on for the Tri-State's top golf event, as we are just under two months away from the United Leasing and Finance Championships at Victoria National.

Organizers held their annual media day festivities Monday.

One the topics included the Pro-Am Tournament held earlier in the week, along with the charity work that goes along with the annual golf competition.

With the ending of the contract happening after next season, the location and venue of the championship beyond 2023 remains a mystery.

The tournament tees off on Thursday, September 1 through Sunday, September 4.

