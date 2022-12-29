Medical Marijuana advocates speak out ahead of executive order

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed the medical marijuana executive order November 15.
A celebratory day for many medical marijuana advocates like Daniel Shosh.
"It's just like a weight's lifted off my shoulders that I don't have to live in fear," said Shosh.
Shosh said that fear is one that many medical marijuana advocates share.
On January 1 the order will go into effect but it will only apply to residents who suffer from one or more of the 21 medical conditions that apply.
"I will qualify for the governors list under 2 conditions, PTSD and chronic pain," said Shosh. "I've been able to give up pharmaceuticals and rely on a non toxic non addictive medicine."
The same can be said for mother's like Julie Cantwell who has been advocating and fighting for the legalization for over 9 years.
"I have a son who has epilepsy so it kind of started with him and just trying to get him help," said Cantwell.
Cantwell is the Co-founder of Kentucky Mom's for Medical Cannabis.
She said it has helped control her son's condition tremendously.
"We allowed him to try medical cannabis from out of state about three years ago and since he started it he has been seizure free." said Cantwell.
Which is why she continues to fight in support of the order and being a voice for other moms and people who say they truly need it.
With this new order going into effect, 44News wanted to know the perspective of law enforcement, what their protocols will be moving forward.
44News reached out to both KSP and the Owensboro Police Department but was left with no comment.
There are guidelines outside of the criteria. A doctor's note is needed along with proof of legal purchase and the user can not have more than 8 ounces.
"It's a God send to the people that need it." said Shosh.
A small victory for these advocates.