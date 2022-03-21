Meeting Planned in Ohio County to Discuss Possibility of New Homeless Shelter

Officials in Ohio County, Kentucky, plan to meet on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a new homeless shelter.
The Ohio County Fiscal Court will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of opening the homeless shelter in the county.
The shelter would be funded by a portion of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Members of the Ohio County Fiscal Court have heard from Harry Pedigo with St. Benedict's Shelter in Owensboro. He will speak at Tuesday's meeting to give advice on how the shelter would be run if it's opened.
Tuesday's meeting will be held at the Ohio County Community Center, which is located at 130 Washington St. in Hartford.