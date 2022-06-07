Meeting scheduled to discuss plans for KY 2533 in Muhlenberg County

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has called for a special meeting on June 20th to discuss a state highway in Muhlenberg County.
An open house will take place on Monday, June 20th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville from 5PM to 7PM on the plans for KY 2533 between KY 189 and KY 181 in the county.
Plans call for the reconstruction of that section of road to address safety concerns and flooding issues. Plus, any truck traffic needs at the nearby Muhlenberg Business Park.
KYTC members and Palmer Engineering will be on hand to address any comments or questions.